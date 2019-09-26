LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Southeast Texas is rallying together to help out neighbors affected by Imelda, even the younger members of the community.

Dozens of students from Little Cypress Christian Academy volunteered their time to decorate paper bags filled with meals and snacks for families that experienced flooding.

The students decorated the bags with heart-filled messages and even scriptures.

Beasley's Smokehouse Sausage, along with Buffalo Wild Wings of Lake Charles and Sonic of Lake Charles donated to help fill the bags.

Once the bags were packed, the students went door-to-door handing them out to families in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville area.

