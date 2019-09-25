JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A toppled refrigerator, wet hoses and a water line marked with dirt all show how flood water damaged the fire station in Cheek.

Jefferson County ESD #4 had more than two feet of water in its fire station as Tropical Storm Imelda dumped historic rainfall on Southeast Texas.

"It's unfortunate that it's become routine," ESD #4 fire chief Jeremy Hanson said. "After doing this only two years ago, everybody knows what to do, they pull up their boot straps and just get to work."

Firefighters from ESD #4 worked around the clock during Imelda - despite 11 of them having to evacuate their own families as the floodwaters swamped Cheek and nearby neighborhoods.

“It was devastating the first time it happened, nobody expected it to happen again," Hanson said.

Chief Hansen says his firefighters are just getting settled after flooding during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But with Imelda, there was more physical damage to the fire station.

"I know countless people who just completed or are nearing completion of their Harvey restorations," Hansen said. "Some have literally not even gotten their final coat of paint on or finished their sheet rock, and they watched it all go right out the window. ”

RELATED: How you can help Imelda victims

RELATED: Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers in Beaumont, Orange

RELATED: CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital working out of makeshift emergency room after flooding from Imelda

The destruction is heart-wrenching – but the area is determined to come back even stronger.

“We’re here for you, we all have our lives and each other, we’ll continue to rebuild, we’ll get through this again and we’ll move on and tomorrow’s a new day,” Hansen said.

Chief Hansen says that the fire station may have to be relocated after flooding for the second time.

In Beaumont, Fire Station #10 on Washington St. flooded during Imelda. Firefighters are working out of EMS Station #2 next door. Fire Station #5 on Walden St. also took on water during the storm.

All Beaumont fire engines are being checked out for any damage. Three are currently at a mechanic shop with water damage.