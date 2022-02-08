Beaumont City Council selects new interim City Manager

The council voted Director of Planning & Community Development Chris Boone to temporarily fill the role effective March 31.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont held a city council meeting on Tuesday to select the new interim City Manager.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January 21, 2022 newscast.)

After interviewing four candidates, the council voted Director of Planning & Community Development Chris Boone to temporarily fill the role, effective March 31.

The role has recently become open after former city manager Kyle Hayes announced his retirement in November 2021.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Mr. Boone in a larger capacity. He has been a dedicated employee of the City of Beaumont for over 15 years and has a vested interest in seeing the community grow," said Mayor Robin Mouton in a news release from the City of Beaumont.

All four candidates interviewed for the city manager position are existing city officials.

Bart Bartkowiak, Director of Public Works and Technology Services

Chris Boone, Director of Planning & Community Development

Chris Catalina, PHR - Human Resources Director

Earl White, Beaumont Fire Chief

"While all four candidates were extremely qualified, the Council believes Mr. Boone has the best combination of skills and qualifications to usher the City of Beaumont into its next chapter. We're excited for the future and to see what he will do as interim," said Mouton.

The City of Beaumont is a council-manager form of government. Elections are held every two years with two-year terms for all positions. The council is responsible for appointing the city manager, city attorney, city clerk, and municipal court magistrates.

Former City Manager Kyle Hayes announced last year that he was planning to retire between March 31, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

Hayes held the position since 2002.

The search for the permanent City Manager continues with Baker Tilly US, LLP, a consulting firm hired by the city council on Jan. 25, to provide executive

recruitment services to fill the position, according to the news release.

From a City of Beaumont news release:

We're excited to announce Chris Boone has been selected by City Council as the Interim City Manager, effective March 31, 2022.

"While all four candidates were extremely qualified, the Council believes Mr. Boone has the best combination of skills and qualifications to usher the City of Beaumont into its next chapter. We're excited for the future and to see what he will do as interim," said current Mayor Robin Mouton. Mouton added, "We are thrilled to continue working with Mr. Boone in a larger capacity. He has been a dedicated employee of the City of Beaumont for over fifteen years and has a vested interest in seeing the community grow."

The search for the permanent City Manager continues with Baker Tilly US, LLP, a consulting firm hired by City Council on January 25, 2022 to provide executive recruitment services to fill the position. ABOUT THE CITY OF BEAUMONT CITY COUNCIL: The City of Beaumont is a council-manager form of government. Elections are held every two years with two-year terms for all positions. Council is responsible for appointing the city manager, city attorney, city clerk and municipal court magistrates. P.O. Box 3827 Beaumont, Texas 77704.