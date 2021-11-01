1st African-American appointed city attorney of Beaumont to step down

The longtime city leader said it is time for him to end this phase of his career and enjoy some quality time with his wife and children.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Attorney Tyrone Cooper announced Tuesday that he’s relinquishing his duties after more than 42 years of service.

Cooper began working with the city of Beaumont in 1979 as the first African American assistant hired in the legal department. He became the first African American appointed city attorney of Beaumont and served in the position for 17 years, according to the news release.

Cooper was also involved in the transformation of what was Railroad Ave and is now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. He served as president for the Texas City Attorney’s Association and the International Municipal Lawyers Association.

Cooper is the second Beaumont city leader to step down in the past two weeks. Longtime Beaumont city manager Kyle Hayes announced his retirement from his position on November 9, 2021.