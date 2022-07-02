Lumberton-based coffee shop set to open second location in Beaumont soon

Area business owners believe the Lumberton-based coffee shop will bring good drinks and great exposure to the area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known and highly loved Lumberton coffee shop is set to soon open a second location in Beaumont.

Store owners at The Silos shopping center are set to have new neighbors and potentially new customers soon. Hard Bean Coffee will soon have a second location off Tram Road just inside Beaumont city limits.

“We have a lot of people that have come in, the guys, and they’re talking about it to," Mandy Smith, Papa T's Barbershop owner, said.

Beaumont business owners are excited about not only the coffee but also the exposure they believe the shop will bring to the area.

"They're on my side of the strip," Melanie Bieber, My Sassy Heart Boutique owner, said. “Hard Bean's a great, great coffee shop, and it's gonna bring a lot of awareness also to this area.”

Diana Martin is the owner of Hard Bean. Martin said the motivation to open a second location came from her customers.

“Customers resoundingly want me to have a drive thru,” Martin said. “I’ve always been a lover of bringing the community together through food and coffee."

The shop offers beans from around the world. Martin said the store's espresso and drink recipes are what set it apart from other coffee shops.

“We all love coffee,” Mandy Smith said. “We fix our own, but it’s a whole lot better whenever you get all the nice stuff that goes with it.”

The Beaumont location is set to open its doors and begin welcoming customers sometime in March of 2022.

“So, I kind of looked at it like, when God says it's right, he'll open the doors, and the doors are open,” Martin said. "We’re in a very unique little area, that is really up and coming that they're developing."