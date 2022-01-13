Beaumont welcomes first female City Attorney Sharae Reed

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's a new name in Beaumont city leadership. Sharae Reed is the first female city attorney in Beaumont’s history.
She was appointed by the city council after the outgoing City Attorney, Tyrone Cooper, suggested her.
Reed told 12News Thursday about her plans for her position and the future of Beaumont.
A trailblazing woman shattering glass ceilings, Reed started her new position as Beaumont City Attorney Monday. She's ready with her vision for the city.
Reed grew up in Beaumont and graduated from Westbrook High School.
She graduated from Lamar University and then attended law school at Thurgood Marshall in Houston.
Proud of the barriers she has broken for women, she wants to inspire young women to follow their dreams. She's making history and wants to inspire others.
“I am excited,” Reed said. “But I know that this is a big deal for women and little girls who are looking to inspire. So when you have an opportunity to shatter ceilings and become the first in anything, it's always both humbling and overwhelming. I'm just happy to be in a place where I feel like you know God has put me.”
Beaumont city leaders are still looking to hire a new city manager. Current Beaumont City Manager Kyle Hayes plans to retire in the spring.