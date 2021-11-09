Beaumont city manager Kyle Hayes announces retirement after 19 years of service

He made it official Tuesday during the city council meeting after discussing it with council members in the executive session.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The rumors are true. The longtime Beaumont city manager has announced his retirement again.

Beaumont city manager Kyle Hayes confirmed Tuesday that he is planning to retire between March 31, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

He made it official Tuesday during the city council meeting after discussing it with council members in the executive session.

"Being the city manager for more than 19 years has been an honor and a great privilege. Working with man different elected councils, I have been the longest-serving city manager in the city's history. We have accomplished a tremendous amount over this period for which we can all be proud," Hayes said.

In May 2016 Hayes announced that he was retiring but two months later he was convinced by the city council to stay and given a 5% raise according to file stories.

In 2016, Hayes said it had been his honor and privilege to serve the city for nearly 14 years and thanked the mayor and council for their friendship and support.

He also mentioned some of the projects he was proud of including the Calder Ave project, the Event Centre, citywide street and drainage projects, downtown infrastructure upgrades, and robust recovery from Hurricanes Rita and Ike.

Hayes first worked for the City of Beaumont as an intern.

