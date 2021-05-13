Port Arthur family receives new air conditioning unit years after flood damage

Their home flooded during Harvey. They had flood insurance, but faced challenges rebuilding, because of a contractor.

Southeast Texans always shows up for their neighbors time and time again.



The community did it again on Thursday for a family in need.

The Ware family has dealt with what felt like a never-ending series of tragedies.

Their home flooded during Harvey. They had flood insurance, but faced challenges rebuilding, because of a contractor.



The mother, Susie Ware, was pregnant at the time, and was battling cancer, and the home wasn't safe for her.

FEMA helped rebuild, but they've been living without air conditioning until Thursday.



“It's nice to be able to put a smile on someone's face, and there's nothing better than someone being able to go home and get into their home and be comfortable and they don't have to worry about the heat and will be able to sleep at night and not have to worry about spending a lot of money on,” said Lee Porter, president of American Air Systems.

The family of five was nominated for the giveaway. On Thursday, they received an air conditioning unit worth nearly $18,000.



Just in time for the summer heat! The unit also includes an air purifier to help protect the wares from any lingering issues with mold.