Mistrial declared in case of Beaumont man accused of rape, kidnapping and shooting woman

Morris Broussard is charged with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, drug possession and having a firearm as a felon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Beaumont man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and shooting a woman in 2019.

The jury reached a deadlock three separate times before Jefferson County Judge Raquel West declared a mistrial on Thursday.

Broussard will face a new trial at an unknown date.

The woman he is accused of kidnapping was able to get away and eventually showed up at Baptist Hospital, according to Beaumont Police.

It happened in the 2500 block Milam Street around 3 a.m. on February 5, 2019.

Beaumont Police were called to the scene in Beaumont after reports of a shooting victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to a 12News file story, police told 12News the woman was sexually assaulted multiple times and in the shot in the hand.

Investigators say Broussard held her hostage before she managed to escape and seek help. It is unclear if the victim knew her attacker.

Law enforcement spent several hours at the home looking for more witnesses. Neighbors said cars and people often come in and out of the home.