Funeral services set for 6-year-old Beaumont boy struck, killed by ATV

Services for Carter Osborne will be Friday afternoon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 6-year-old Beaumont boy who died Saturday evening after being struck by an ATV at Tyrrell Park.

Service for Carter Osborne, 6, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont. The church is located at 3920 West Cardinal Drive on the south side of Beaumont.

His committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium in Beaumont.

Carter loved playing soccer and baseball as well as dressing up and posing for the photos according to his obituary.

HELP | GoFundMe set up to support the family

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family and as of Wednesday morning had raised more than $18,000 for them.

Osborne was struck by an ATV being operated by a 36-year-old Beaumont man on Saturday. The man was arrested on warrants not involved with the incident according to Beaumont Police.

At Tyrrell park, ATVs are not allowed nor are vehicles allowed in the grass.

On Monday Beaumont councilman Mike Getz told 12News that he thought the park may need more enforcement of the ban.

He suggested the $500 fine for riding an ATV in the park be made mandatory.

"If we're having ATVs go through here a lot, we certainly need to have more patrol, enhanced patrol and as I understand it probably no more than a $500 fine, but I would make it mandatory $500 fine anytime anyone is seen with an ATV out here," Getz said.