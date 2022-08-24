Texas tribe condemns use of American Indian mascots by Port Neches-Groves ISD in resolution

All seven members of the council's members voted unanimously to adopt the resolution according to the resolution.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a resolution calling for the removal of Native American mascots for schools and athletic teams.

The resolution specifically called out the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of Native American mascots.

In the resolution dated August 22, 2022, the tribe said it "publicly supports all efforts to remove Native mascots from schools and athletic teams. including removing such from the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District."

All seven members of the council's members voted unanimously to adopt the resolution according to the resolution.

The tribe said the PNG district was disparaging ceremonial dances and "denigrating the sanctity of war bonnets."

The district has long maintained that it had the approval of the Cherokee nation for the use of the PNG Indians mascot.

But in July 2020, the Cherokee Nation formally withdrew support of Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of the "Indians" name and called for the district to reconsider school traditions they call "harmful stereotypes."

"I write to express our concerns about Port Neches-Groves Independent School District’s continued use of idealized Native American culture, practices, and symbols in the name of the Cherokee Nation," Hoskin said in a letter obtained by 12News.

The resolution suggests that if the district wants to honor Native Americans they should include "real history, culture, and traditions" of Native Americans in the district's curriculum.

They also noted that "mockery of people should not be confused with respect for culture and tradition."

The high school came under fire nationally in March 2022 after the band and drill team performed in March 2022 at Disney World.

Disney had told them the drill team could not wear headdresses but the band did performed the school's fight song which includes the chant, "Scalp 'em, Indians, scalp 'em."

"Mascots should reflect the best of what teams and schools represent and unite people rather than divide them," the tribe said in the resolution.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Here's the full text of the resolution dated August 22, 2022...

ALABAMA-COUSHATTA TRIBAL COUNCIL

ACITC Resolution #2022-74

PERTAINING, to the Tribal Council exercising its delegated powers under Article VI, Section I, Powers, Constitution and Bylaws of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas; and,

WHEREAS, the Tribal Council, as the governing body of the Tribe, in exercising this authority, rights and responsibilities, establishes ordinances or otherwise acts by resolution to promote and protect the health, peace, morals, education, sovereignty, jurisdiction, community, children, lands, resources, and general welfare of the Tribe and its members; and

WHEREAS, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is a proud people who have called East Texas home; and

WHEREAS, professional sports, institutions of higher education and public and private schools across the nation have recognized and accepted that the practice of using Native Americans as mascots is dehumanizing, stereotyping Native people and decrease self-esteem of Native youths; and

WHEREAS, in preserving the culture, general welfare and sovereignty of the Tribe, the Tribe finds it necessary to speak out when the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District and their athletic departments continue to disparage Native ceremonial dances and denigrate the sanctity of war bonnets; and

WHEREAS, mascots should reflect the best of what teams and schools represent and unite people rather than divide them; and

WHEREAS, if PNG truly wishes to honor Native American people, the Tribe encourages them to include real history, culture, and traditions of the Native American Tribes and their people in their curriculum; and

WHEREAS, mockery of people should not be confused with respect for culture and tradition; and

WHEREAS, the Tribe supports all efforts to remove Native mascots from the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Tribe hereby publicly supports all efforts to remove Native mascots from schools and athletic teams. including removing such from the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

CERTIFICATION

I, the undersigned, Chairperson of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, do hereby certify the, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council is composed of seven (7) members, of whom 7 were present at a Tribal Council meeting duly called in accordance with Article V of the Tribal Bylaws on August 22, 2022 and that the Tribal Council adopted this Resolution by a vote of 7 in favor, 0 opposed, and 0 abstained.