Indigenous Peoples Movement members plan to peacefully protest at upcoming PNGISD meeting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Indigenous Peoples Movement members are planning to gather outside an upcoming Port Neches-Groves Independent School District meeting to peacefully protest what they call, "cultural appropriation."

Tensions are on the rise as the PNGISD mascot comes under fire. Many are saying that the school’s mascot, the Indian, is offensive.

The school district drew national attention after a performance from the school band and Indianettes at Disney World.

After their performance which included the chant, “Scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em,” Disney officials released a statement stating they, "regret allowing the performance to go on, because it did not represent their core values."

Many Native Americans took to social media to condemn Disney for allowing the band to perform at all.

PNGISD’s board of trustees have a meeting scheduled for Monday, and members of the Indigenous People’s Movement are organizing a peaceful protest outside of the school.

Protest organizers said, “education is key.”

“We need legislation, state and national, to put a permanent ban on all types of mascots, native mascots, and any other offensive mascots,” Michael Mason, member of the Indigenous People’s Movement, said. “Being there tomorrow is, I think giving a physical presence, a symbol to the people in the community that are afraid to speak out.”

The PNG Indians got their name in 1925. Since then, many students have been taught a tradition of song and dance involved with the mascot.

“We were taught at a really young age that it was honor and all about tradition, so it just felt like, it made me really happy,” Brooke Petrey, PNG graduate, said. “I liked it growing up because it was so exciting.”

Even though the chant and mascot are a PNG tradition, Petrey said the community should not ignore the voice of Native Americans who say the tradition is harmful and offensive.

“Since growing up and now a bunch of stuff coming out about the Cherokee nation, figuring out they have been asking for years to change this because it's not honoring them," Petrey said. "I think we just shouldn't ignore that.”

While some believe a change needs to be made, others are against it despite the controversy and disapproval from several Native American tribal groups.

“Just to have fun with it and being mascot stuff, I don't think it's a big deal," Matthew Leger, Port Neches resident said.

According to their Facebook page, the Indigenous Peoples Movement has more than 20 people who plan to attend Monday’s protest.

“I think it's time to educate the students, and educate faculty, and educate the parents that have been doing this for too long,” Mason said.

On their Facebook Page, protest organizers said they, "want this to be a peaceful protest in the name of education and what is best for the students and all communities involved."

The Cherokee Nation Principal Chief issued a statement in response to the viral performance.

In the statement posted to the official Cherokee Nation Twitter account, Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said that the school district, "continues to use offensive and stereotypical depictions of our tribe," and that their recent performance is a clear example.

The chief said his tribe has asked the school board to stop their, "offensive imagery, chanting, symbolism and other practices in their school traditions," for years. Chief Hoskin said the practice dishonors them and all Native American tribes.

Chief Hoskin said he believes Port Neches-Groves should apologize for ignoring the tribes request, and district officials, "need to make swift changes to correct these offensive displays across their school district."

PNG Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier said PNG has performed at Disney several times without issue. She said at the last minute on Tuesday Disney representatives asked the drill team to remove their headdresses.

According to Gauthier, the band started the application to perform at Disney in May 2021, and the application was approved on June 22, 2021.

PNG sent 12News their audition video. It featured the band without the Indianettes. Only the drum majors were in headdresses, and the performance did not include the school fight song.