PNGISD alumni explain why they are for, against changing mascot after backlash from Disney World performance

One former Indianette said she felt the mascot should change because it was not used to educate students about Native American culture.

PORT NECHES, Texas — As the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's mascot, the Indian, comes under fire once again, alumni are defending their stance of being for or against changing it.

A protest was held outside of a PNGISD meeting. Protestors and counter protestors were hiding in cars, under trees and under umbrellas to find shelter from the rain as they supported their side.

The school district drew national attention after a performance from the school band and Indianettes at Disney World, which included the chant, “Scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em."

Disney officials have since released a statement saying they, "regret allowing the performance to go on, because it did not represent their core values."

Following their now viral performance, many indigenous people took to social media to say the mascot does not honor them. Many Native American's said the mascot was insensitive, harmful and a form of cultural appropriation.

Members of the Indigenous Peoples Movement planned a protest outside of the administration building on Monday. They gathered to protest the Indian mascot and the traditions associated with it.

Protest organizers said, “education is key.” Organizers said state and national legislation is needed to, "to put a permanent ban on all types of native mascots and any other offensive mascots.

Organizers of the protest said that by being at the district, they gave a voice to those to afraid to speak out.

One former Indianette, who graduated in 2019, said there were moments when she felt she knew what the district was doing was wrong. However, she said she did not fully grasp how wrong it was until later.

“I knew it was kind of wrong, sometimes, with the things that they would say, and they never educated us on anything about their culture,” Diana Meda, former Indianette said. “I was an Indianette. They never told us what the importance of a headdress was, what we were singing, our dance movements, we never knew what that meant or represented.”

While some are for changing the mascot, plenty others are against it. Several PNGISD graduates said the use of the Indian mascot is not derogatory and is deeply rooted in tradition that is hundreds of years old.

Those for keeping the mascot felt that since the tradition has been around for so long, it should not have to change. Many who felt this way did not want to go on camera in fear of the backlash they felt they would face.

“We don't want to change it period, and I will not vote to change it period,” a community member previously told 12News.

PNG Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier told 12News that PNG has performed at Disney several times without issue.

The online back-and-forth between the district and Disney has upset a great deal of people in the Port Neches-Groves community. Some are calling for the community to boycott Disney.