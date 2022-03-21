Current, former PNGISD students say mascot does not honor Native American culture

"If those who are being represented think it's offensive, then I don't really see why it would even be an argument."

PORT NECHES, Texas — About two dozen protestors gathered outside the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District administration building on Monday to put pressure on the district to change its mascot.

PNGISD's mascot, the Indian, is under fire once again, and the issue has split the community.

The protest took place less than a week after the band and Indianettes marched down Main Street at Disney World. The school district drew national attention after it's Disney performance, which included the chant, “Scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em."

Following their now viral performance, many indigenous people took to social media to say the mascot does not honor them. Many Native American's said the mascot was insensitive, harmful and a form of cultural appropriation.

This is not the first time the on-again, off-gain debate has been brought up within the Port Neches-Groves community, however, this time, it has spread across the country.

Included in the midst of protestors were current and former PNG students, who believe that it is time to change the mascot. Protestors believed it does not matter what the mascot was meant to be if it offends those it represents.

"If those who are being represented think it's offensive, then I don't really see why it would even be an argument,” Drew Stafford, PNGISD student said.

Those for changing the mascot said they know change is scary, but it's time to change.

“I know everybody in the community says it's our culture, but it's not,” Chris Preseley, PNGISD graduate said. “Change is difficult. It's scary.”

One former Indianette said she felt the mascot should change because it was not used to educate students about Native American culture

“I knew it was kind of wrong, sometimes, with the things that they would say, and they never educated us on anything about their culture,” Diana Meda, former Indianette said. “I was an Indianette. They never told us what the importance of a headdress was, what we were singing, our dance movements, we never knew what that meant or represented.”

Protest organizers said, “education is key.” Organizers said state and national legislation is needed to, "to put a permanent ban on all types of native mascots and any other offensive mascots.

Although Monday's protest coincided with the school board meeting, the mascot issue was not on Monday night’s agenda.

The calls for change grow increasingly louder as Indigenous people around the country join the movement and attempt to put pressure on PNGISD officials. However, as of now, there are no plans to change the school's mascot or traditions.