PNGISD parents and alumni say mascot, traditions are meant to honor Native Americans

PORT NECHES, Texas — As the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's mascot, the Indian, comes under fire once again, members of the community are explaining why they feel it should not be changed.

The school district drew national attention after a performance from the school band and Indianettes at Disney World, which included the chant, “Scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em."

Disney officials have since released a statement saying they, "regret allowing the performance to go on, because it did not represent their core values." PNG Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier told 12News that PNG has performed at Disney several times without issue.

The online back-and-forth between the district and Disney has upset a great deal of people in the Port Neches-Groves community. Some are calling for the community to boycott Disney.

PNGISD’s mascot, the Indian, dates back to 1925. The school received a certificate from the Cherokee nation in 1979 as an, “ambassador of goodwill.” An official seal followed in 1980.

In July of 2020, the current head of the Cherokee nation sent the district a letter to revoke those permissions.

A great deal of parents and alumni in Mid County said they want to keep the mascot. Those for keeping the mascot said it is meant to honor Native Americans and their culture.

Some residents said they believe the "left" is pushing an agenda and are fighting to make sure the mascot is not a victim of "cancel culture."

"No, it's just them pushing their agenda,” Keith Labier, Port Neches-Groves resident said. “’It’s here so many years, and all the sudden the left progressive movement is coming to light, now they want to change everything.”

The chant the Indianettes use is one of the things that Native American tribal groups want to change.

“It’s a chant. It’s a chant. Are they protesting the Atlanta Braves, Florida State Seminoles, are they protesting them,” Labier asked. “No, they have the same chant. But, they want to come to Port Neches and stir all this up.”

Labier does not believe that Monday’s protest is good solution to the problem. The Port Neches resident believes the issue should be resolved amongst community members.

“We can air our differences out,” Labier said. “We don't need all this. People probably not even from Port Neches, probably from Houston or somewhere else. I’m sure they're not from here. I’ve never seen them."

Labier believes that it all comes down to tradition.

“This has been around a long time,” Labier said. “There’s pride, honor and tradition in this. It's just another opportunity for the left progressives to push their woke agenda on everybody else."

Those for keeping the mascot felt that since the tradition has been around for so long, it should not have to change. Many who felt this way did not want to go on camera in fear of the backlash they felt they would face.

“We don't want to change it period, and I will not vote to change it period,” a community member previously told 12News.

The superintendent has previously said the decision should be up to the community, but as of now, there is no framework for how that conversation might happen.

As of now, there are no plans to change the school's mascot or traditions.