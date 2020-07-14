West Hardin County CISD delays start of school until September 8

The district will be offering both in-person and online classes.

SARATOGA, Texas — Classes in West Hardin County won't be getting started until the second week of September due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The West-Hardin County CISD announced Tuesday that classes in the district will not start until Tuesday, September 8, 2020, according to a Facebook post by the district.

The delay will allow the district to make health and safety preparations the post said.

Teachers are set to report to work on Monday, August 4, 2020, according to the post.

The district is currently working to provide an outline of both the in-person and online class options to parents.

The district is also working to "develop details about all aspects of the start of school" and will share the information with parents as soon as possible the post said.

From the West-Hardin CCISD…

Hello Oiler Families,

I hope this finds you and yours safe and healthy and avoiding the heat as much as possible.

Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we continue planning for school during this COVID—19 crisis.

As you know, the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus have worsened since our last calendar adjustment. Accordingly, we have decided to delay the start of school for the 2020-21 school year as follows:

• Students will start Tuesday, September 8th

• Teachers will start Monday, August 24th

This delay will allow us to make the appropriate health and safety preparations and provide the necessary training for staff, students and parents in order to have a safe and efficient start of school. We will share the new calendar when we have made all the necessary adjustments.

We will be offering both in-person and remote learning. We are working diligently to get an outline of both instructional options to you as quickly as possible. We are also working to develop details about all aspects of the start of school and will also share that information as soon as possible.

Remember that the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 can change rapidly and we will make adjustments to our plan as needed.

Please continue to pray for our country, state and community.

Thank you. Go Oilers!