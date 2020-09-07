Beaumont ISD adjusts reopening plans to meet TEA guidelines

The district has been working on a plan since April. Now that the Texas Education Agency has given guidance, BISD is making adjustments.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's so many questions, yet so little answers, on what this coming school year will look like.



Dr. Shannon Allen says the Beaumont Independent School District has been working on the district's plan since April, and now that the Texas Education Agency has given guidance, the district is making adjustments.

Time is ticking for school districts statewide. They have almost a month to finalize back-to-school plans. And just this week, guidance has come from the TEA.

"This is the guidance we've been waiting on for weeks," said Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Allen.

In early June, Beaumont ISD was considering that students spend a portion of the week at school and a portion of the week learning remotely. But that doesn't appear to be the plan any longer as the TEA is requiring in-person instruction offered five days a week.



"I guess the expectation for five days a week, that you have to have students and you have to have in school instruction available to students five days a week, would be the biggest surprise to me based on what we saw coming down the line from the summer guidance," said the Superintendent.



So what can parents expect? Dr. Allen says BISD will offer both in-person and online learning this upcoming school year.

Parents will have to make their decision two weeks before the start of the school year. Dr. Allen says both options are to focus on one common goal.



"Our obligation is that we've got to teach and educate our kids. This is a tough situation," Dr. Allen said.