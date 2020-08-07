Southeast Texas school districts working to implement new TEA guidelines for fall semester

If Gov. Abbott's order is still in place, students will wear masks and be screened before coming to school

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas school districts are revising back-to-school plans based on new Texas Education Agency guidelines released on Tuesday.

One of the biggest takeaways is the requirement of masks, assuming the governor's order is still in place.

All students and staff attending class in person will have to be screened at the door.

Phased-in returns for districts will be optional. In Southeast Texas, school administrators are working on plans for the fall semester.

Dr. Mark Porterie is the superintendent for Port Arthur ISD. He was one of the first superintendents in the region to require masks for back to school.

He says he's glad the TEA is including masks in its guidelines. He said making masks mandatory was always part of the back to school plan for PAISD.

"We are happy that our governorment is taking our posture of health first," Porterie said.





Even though the district's full plan hasn't been released, PAISD has announced classes will start again August 18.

They'll have additional days built into the calendar in case the coronavirus forces more closures.

At Hamshire-Fannett ISD, the district plan hasn't been released yet.

The superintendent says school plans will be rolled out in phases.

Right now, the district is asking for parent input. Both administrators say they're incorporating TEA guidance while identifying the needs of the community.

The guidelines have left many administrators and teachers with questions. The guidance doesn't address options for teachers that are considered high risk, or how substitute teachers will be cleared to teach in classrooms.

It's also not clear right now who will provide the health screenings recommended for students. The guidance doesn't explain what would happen if there's an outbreak in a school.

For now, it's left up to schools to decide how to handle those questions.

