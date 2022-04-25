4 members of a Beaumont family linked to several crimes, 2 linked to separate murders

The murder charges stem from two deadly shootings, one out of Lumberton and another out of Beaumont.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Court documents and arrest affidavits have revealed that four members of a Beaumont family have been linked to several crimes, and two of them face murder charges.

The murder charges stem from two deadly shootings, one out of Lumberton and another out of Beaumont.

The deadly Beaumont shooting took place in March. Juan Salazar was found dead along Goliad Street and Wall Street.

Terry Johnson III was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Johnson's 13-year-old nephew was also charged with murder in connection to Salazar's death.

The deadly Lumberton shooting took place on Good Friday, almost one month after the Beaumont shooting. Raul Rebollar was driving a truck down Main Street when he was shot and killed by a backseat passenger, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

The shooting caused Rebollar to crash into another truck. He died at the scene.

Police believe the backseat pasenger responsible for Rebollar's death was Johnson.

Rebollar was Johnson’s former brother-in-law. Johnson’s 13-year-old nephew is Rebollar’s son and was in the truck when the shooting occured, according to Lumberton Police Cheif Danny Sullins.

Another 10-year-old boy was also in the truck when the shooting occured. That 10-year-old is also Rebollar's son.

The Rebollar’s home on Goliad Street was searched by Beaumont Police on April 21, 2022. The search was in connection with a recent shooting in Lumberton and seemed to crack both cases wide open.

Rebollar’s two sons and a woman named Marina Martinez were arrested during the raid. Records showed and a detective confirmed that Johnson is Martinez’s brother and Rebollar is her ex-husband.

The 13-year-old was arrested on murder and burglary warrants. Legal experts said it's not out of the question for the teen to be tried as an adult.

Martinez and the 10-year-old were arrested on warrants for burglary.

Johnson is facing two murder charges. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

The couple’s children were caught in the cross fires of it all. That's has alarmed legal experts.

“The number of children getting involved in criminal actions seems to be getting lower, but they are severity of the crime is increasing,” Judge Randy Shelton said. “When I first started, its almost been 20 years, the juveniles were getting in trouble like vandalism, breaking into cars, unoccupied homes. Now, I rarely see those types of crimes. Now, I see murders, burglary, robbery um much more serious crimes.”

According to Juan Salazar’s family, he lived near the Rebollar family. They said that's how Salazar knew Johnson and his 13-year-old nephew.

“I will not stop until, Iknow that justice has been served in your case. I miss you dearly,” Erica Puente, Juan Salazar's sister, said.

Puente said she appreciates the Beaumont Police Depatment for catching the people suspected to be responsible for her brother's death.

"I will forever be grateful knowing justice will be served due to their efforts in solving my brother's case," Puente said.

Puente said words cannot explain how much she misses her brother, Juan “Mango” Salazar. Puente believes her brother is always with her and treasures his memory dearly.

"Living life without you is so hard to bear," Puente said. "Although, we are sad without you and wish you were here, within our hearts you will always be with us."

More on: How to help the Salazar family raise money for a headstone

Puente said their mother wants those resonsible to, "pay for what they did."

Salazar's other sister said she is her brother's voice and is, "trying to be the strongest I’ve ever been." She believes her brother would be proud of her."

The family said they will not stop until justice is served."

Even though Juan Salazar has been laid to rest, his family is still raising money to purchase a headstone for him.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.