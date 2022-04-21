Beaumont officers search home connected to 'recent shooting' in Lumberton

The most recent shooting in Lumberton happened last Friday when the driver of a pickup truck was fatally shot by a passenger.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are currently searching a home in Beaumont in connection with a recent shooting in Lumberton.

The most recent shooting in Lumberton happened last Friday, April 18, 2022, when the driver of a pickup truck, Raul Rebollar, 34, of Beaumont, was fatally shot by his passenger along Main St.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed that his officers are searching a home in the 700 block of Goliad but would not confirm if it was related to Rebollar's death.

More information will be released soon Singletary told 12News.

Rebollar was driving a pickup truck along Main St. when he was shot and killed allegedly by a backseat passenger according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Rebollar was driving an adult and two juveniles in the pickup truck headed north toward Silsbee along Main St. in Lumberton according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

At some point Rebollar and a backseat passenger got into an altercation and Rebollar pulled out a gun Sullins said.

The backseat passenger then pulled out a gun and fatally shot Rebollar according to Sullins.

The shooter and the juveniles were still at the scene when officers arrived and each told the same story of what happened in the truck Sullins said.

At this time, no charges have been filed because self defense may come into play, Sullins told 12News

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.