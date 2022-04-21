Two boys, woman arrested on murder, burglary charges after Beaumont Police search home

The arrests happened around 8 a.m. in the 700 block of Goliad Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two boys and a woman are in Beaumont Police custody after a search warrant was used at a home Thursday morning.

The arrests happened around 8 a.m. in the 700 block of Goliad Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on murder and burglary warrants. The murder warrant is connected with the March 12, 2022 homicide of Juan Salazar at Goliad Street and Wall Street, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was also arrested on a warrant for burglary.

Beaumont resident Marina Rebollar, 36, was also arrested on a warrant for burglary. Her bond was set at $150,000, according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Beaumont Police announced the arrests Thursday, but the investigation is ongoing. Detectives said the warrants stem from multiple active investigations and details are limited.

The Beaumont Police Department said it's working with the Lumberton Police Department and Texas Rangers.

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department announced officers searched the same home Thursday morning in Beaumont. The search was in connection with a recent shooting in Lumberton.

The most recent shooting in Lumberton happened last Friday, April 18, 2022, when the driver of a pickup truck, Raul Rebollar, 34, of Beaumont, was fatally shot by his passenger along Main St.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed that his officers are searching for a home in the 700 block of Goliad but would not confirm if it was related to Rebollar's death.

Rebollar was driving a pickup truck along Main St. when he was shot and killed allegedly by a backseat passenger according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Rebollar was driving an adult and two juveniles in the pickup truck headed north toward Silsbee along Main St. in Lumberton according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

At some point, Rebollar and a backseat passenger got into an altercation and Rebollar pulled out a gun Sullins said.

The backseat passenger then pulled out a gun and fatally shot Rebollar according to Sullins.

The shooter and the juveniles were still at the scene when officers arrived and each told the same story of what happened in the truck Sullins said.

This is a developing story.

