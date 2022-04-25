Beaumont man charged in fatal Good Friday shooting in Lumberton now facing charge in March 2022 Beaumont murder

He was arrested on April 22 in connection with the Good Friday shooting death of Raul Rebollar.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man charged in the shooting death of another man while the two were driving through Lumberton on Good Friday is now facing another murder charge.

Terry Antonio Johnson III, 20, of Beaumont, has now been charged in the March 2022 murder of Juan Salazar according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from Friday, April 22, 2022)

Johnson was arrested on Friday, April 22, 2022, by Beaumont officers in connection with the Good Friday shooting death of Raul Rebollar, 34, of Beaumont.

He was being held on a $200,000 bond in Rebollar's death but is now also being held on a $1,000,000 bond on the new charge.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

BPD Detectives have obtained a second Murder Warrant for the March 12, 2022 Homicide of Juan Salazar that occurred at Goliad and Wall Streets. Terry Antonio Johnson III, a 20 year old Beaumont resident is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of Murder for the April 15th Homicide that occurred in Lumberton. The additional Murder charge was added today and bond was set at $1,000,000 by Judge Collins.

The warrant stems from multiple active investigations. The investigations are on-going and additional charges and arrests are expected.