Lumberton Police identify driver they say was fatally shot by his passenger Friday

Police say at some point the driver and a backseat passenger got into an altercation and the driver pulled out a gun before being shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police have released the name of a 34-year-old man shot and killed inside a truck in front of two juveniles in Lumberton late Friday afternoon.

Raul Rebollar, 34, of Beaumont, was driving the pickup truck along Main St. when he was shot and killed allegedly by a backseat passenger according to the Lumberton Police Department.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Friday, April 15, 2022.)

Rebollar was driving an adult and two juveniles in the pickup truck headed north toward Silsbee along Main St. in Lumberton according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

At some point Rebollar and a backseat passenger got into an altercation and Rebollar pulled out a gun Sullins said.

The backseat passenger then pulled out a gun and fatally shot Rebollar according to Sullins.

The shooter and the juveniles were still at the scene when officers arrived and each told the same story of what happened in the truck Sullins said.

A witness told 12News at the scene on Friday that what appeared to him to be about a 9-year-old boy came running over to the Whataburger from the truck screaming "my dad, my dad, my dad," immediately after the shooting.

At this time, no charges have been filed because self defense may come into play, Sullins told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.