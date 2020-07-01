PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police Department is looking for a man who swapped out a lottery ticket when a clerk turned his back on Jan. 2, 2020 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The surveillance video shows the man leaning over the counter. When the clerk turned away, the man takes out a lottery ticket from his back pocket and switched it with another lottery ticket that was on the clerk's counter.

The man left quickly following the swap.

Police say the male was wearing a light and long sleeve collared shirt with blue pants. He was last seen driving a dark gray, newer model truck.

The store location has not been identified by police at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jaquez at (409) 983-8644.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Port Arthur Police Department full release..

We need the public’s help identifying the male in this security video. We understand that the video is of poor quality. He is a male white wearing a light long sleeve collared shirt and blue pants. He swapped out Lottery tickets when the clerk turned his back. The date and time of the theft was on 1/2/2020 at approximately 5:44 PM. He was last seen driving a dark gray newer model truck. If you have any information on the identity of the male suspect please call Detective Jaquez @ 409-983-8644.

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

More on 12News

Man shot in Newton County during argument about a dog

Beaumont man sentenced to 35 years in 2017 murder at Pointe North Apartments

$1.8M FEMA grant awarded to rebuild Harvey-damaged West Orange-Stark Middle School