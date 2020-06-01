BEAUMONT, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2017.

A Beaumont man pleaded guilty to the murder of a 35-year-old man at Pointe North Apartments in 2017.

Darius Gardiner was sentenced to 35 years Monday in Judge John B. Stevens' courtroom for shooting and killing Cedathion Rashard Dill on June 29, 2017.

The victim's mother gave an impact statement before Gardiner was sentenced.

RELATED: Funeral date set for Beaumont murder victim, new details released in case

RELATED: Family and friends attend vigil for murder victim, Cedathion Dill

