NEWTON, Texas — A man is recovering after he was shot during an argument about a dog in Newton County on Saturday.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said Patrick Jerome Samuel shot Reginald Ashworth using a shotgun loaded with bird shot from about 30 yards away.

Rowles said Ashworth was hit by 8 or 10 pellets. He said Samuel left the scene before deputies got there, but later turned himself in.

It happened off of FM 2460 in Trout Creek community.

Samuel is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ashworth has been treated and released. Samuel’s bond is set at $10,000.

