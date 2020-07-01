LUMBERTON, Texas — Officials in Lumberton posted a photo from gas station surveillance video after they say a man stole lottery tickets.
According to the page, the man was identified within 14 minutes of the original post.
Lumberton Police say it happened on December 29.
Police asked anyone who recognizes the person in the photo to call or email.
Lumberton Police Department
