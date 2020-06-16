NEWTON, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect who may have information about an attempted ATM theft.

On Friday, June 12, 911 received a call about multiple people trying to break in an ATM around 1 a.m. at Sabine Bank in Burkville.

Officers were notified of two pickup trucks that were backed up to the ATM at the bank, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department.

A Newton officer found one truck, but the other pickup got away.

After chasing the suspects in a nearby wooded area, two suspects were captured and taken to jail.

The two suspects have an extensive criminal history, according to the news release.

The two suspects who tried to steal from the ATM have been identified as Derrick Finley and Dreshun Joseph. Each of their bonds are set at $100,000.

The picture of the suspect who police think is an accomplice is in the single picture below.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 409-379-3636.

Newton County Sheriff's Office

Full release from Newton County Sherrif's Office 6/16...

Approximately 1:00am Friday morning we received a 911 call. The call was in reference to people trying to break in the ATM at the bank in Burkeville.

Make a long story short, Newton P.D. Officer located them.

They hit the woods. We got tracking dogs out from Vernon Parish after them. They are now in our jail.

Officers from all over have been talking to them. They are good for lots of other crimes.

