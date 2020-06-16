JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have charged a Beaumont man with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Bruce Kevin McNally, 61, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

McNally was arrested after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Center alerted a Beaumont police officer working with the Department of Homeland Security that McNally may be in possession of child pornography.

Investigators began looking into the tip and say they found enough evidence to charge McNally with the 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

12News has reach out to officials for more information about the charges and investigation.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Dept.

United States federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor under the age of 18.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says, "Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when these files are shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their sexual abuse is viewed."

LEARN MORE | National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

LEAVE A TIP HERE | You can use the NCMEC CyberTipline to report child sexual exploitation. Reports may be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week online at www.cybertipline.org. NCMEC's CyberTipline is the nation's centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children.

RELATED: Hundreds in US, worldwide charged in massive child porn website bust

RELATED: Detectives say man had 35 years worth of child porn, some depicting infants

RELATED: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 106% increase in online sexual exploitation tips during pandemic

RELATED: Distance learning sparks safety concerns from some child advocates