NEWTON, Texas — A pair of would-be ATM thieves are in jail in Newton County while deputies and police search for their accomplices early Friday morning.

The two male suspects were caught after a brief chase into the woods and underbrush in the Shankelville area of Newton County according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

A Newton County deputy and a Newton Police officer responded just after 1 a.m. to a report that two pickup trucks were backed up to the ATM at the Sabine Bank in Burkeville the release said.

The Newton officer found one truck and when he turned around to pull it over the truck pulled into a driveway and the two men ran into the woods.

Vernon Parish deputies with a tracking dog were called in to assist in the search. Once the dog arrived and went to work the pair were taken into custody about 50 yards into the woods according to the release.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles noted that the suspects were not familiar with running through East Texas saw brier thickets the release said.

The suspects in the other pickup got away but the ATM, while damaged, was not stolen and no money was taken the release said.

Deputies will review surveillance video at the bank once it opens in an effort to identify and locate the other suspects according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Newton County Sheriff’s Office news release…

At approximately 1 am Friday morning the Newton County Sheriff's Office received a report of two pickup trucks backed up to the atm machine at the Sabine Bank in Burkeville.

Officer Blueitt of the Newton Police Department and Deputy Cargill with the Newton Sheriffs Office responded to the call.

Patrolman Blueitt found one of the vehicles and turned around on the vehicle at that time the pickup pulled into a driveway and two subjects ran into the woods around the Shankelville area.

Chief Deputy Hall called the Vernon Perish Sheriffs Office and requested their tracking dog. Once they arrived, they struck a trail and the two bandits were arrested in short time.

They only went 50 yards into the woods.

Sheriff Rowles said the bad guys were not familiar with running throughout the East Texas sawbrier thickets.

They were arrested without incident. Rowles said they were waiting until the bank opens so they can look at the atm pictures and hopefully get the identification of the other vehicle involved.

The subjects were unable to get away with the atm, however the atm did receive some damages, but no money was stolen.

