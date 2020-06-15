NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff said there has been more excitement than usual in his county in his weekly report.

"Things have been so crazy around here. Let’s see what’s been going on," Sheriff Billy Rowles said in his weekly update.

Suspects tried to break into an ATM at a bank in Burkeville around 1 a.m. Friday, June 12. When a Newton Police Officer found them, the suspects ran into the woods, Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said in a statement. K-9 officers from Vernon Parish, Louisiana helped in the search and arrest.

"They are now in our jail. Officers from all over have been talking to them," Rowles said. "They are good for lots of other crimes."

Last week, a 4-year-old girl in Newton County accidentally shot herself in the foot after relatives thought the gun was not loaded.

"Very lucky the gunshot was in the foot," Rowles said. "Thank God."

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of Brett Trowbridge. A driver apparently ran over a body near the Newton-Jasper County line, but shots were also fired around the same time, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in an earlier news release.

"This is a very complicated case," Rowles said.

Things have been so crazy around here. Let’s see what’s been going on.

Approximately 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, we received a 911 call. The call was in reference to people trying to break in the ATM at the bank in Burkeville. Make a long story short, Newton P.D. Officer located them.

They hit the woods. We got tracking dogs out from Vernon Parish after them. They are now in our jail. Officers from all over have been talking to them. They are good for lots of other crimes.

We received a call where a 4-year-old little girl accidentally shot herself in the foot. Relatives thought the gun was not loaded. Very lucky the gun shot was in the foot. Thank God.

Man had a canoe stolen back in January. He saw it online where someone in Woodville was trying to sell it. He got his canoe back.

Special thanks to Ranger Joe Haralson for helping us on the case where Brett Trowbridge was run over and killed. This is a very complicated case. We are still investigating it.

We received several reports this week of children out of control. I know I’m very old fashioned, however, when I was growing up, belts worked very good.

Gotta go. Thought of the week: Today is just one day of your life, or day one of a new life. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.

