Closer Look: Criminal history of suspect accused of robbing Port Arthur fast-food restaurant

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man, who is one of two suspects accused of robbing a Church’s Chicken restaurant, later died after he was shot by an armed citizen during the act. A closer look into the man’s rap sheet revealed his criminal record.

A background check shows Richardo Guient, 33, was convicted in 2009 for an armed robbery that took place in 2008. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for that robbery and for four counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Guient is one of two men accused of an armed robbery at the Port Arthur fast-food restaurant.

Port Arthur Police responded to the report of an aggravated robbery Friday, Oct. 1, around 8:45 p.m. at a Church's Chicken restaurant.

Detectives learned two people with handguns were robbing the restaurant when an armed citizen intervened, according to the release.

Several shots were fired and both suspects were injured before they left the scene. The two were later located by Port Arthur Police.

Guient was later identified as one of the suspects. He was pronounced dead by a health official, and the other suspect is being treated by hospital personnel.

The condition of the person recovering is unknown at this time.

Detectives interviewed and released the person who intervened during the aggravated robbery.