1 of 2 suspects dead after armed robbery at Port Arthur fast-food restaurant

Two people with handguns were robbing the restaurant when an armed citizen intervened, police said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One of two suspects is dead after a Friday night shootout inside a Port Arthur fast-food restaurant, according to a Port Arthur Police news release.

Officers responded to the report of an aggravated robbery around 8:45 p.m. at a Church's Chicken restaurant, which is located at 1849 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

Detectives learned two people with handguns were robbing the restaurant when an armed citizen intervened, according to the release.

Several shots were fired and both suspects were injured before they left the scene. The two were later located by Port Arthur Police.

One suspect was pronounced dead by a health official, and the other is being treated by hospital personnel. The condition of the person recovering is unknown at this time.

The name of the deceased suspect will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Detectives interviewed and released the person who intervened during the aggravated robbery.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

On October 1st, 2021 at approximately 8:45pm, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a report of an Aggravated Robbery at 1849 Jefferson Drive. Officers discovered that two subjects, armed with handguns, where robbing the restaurant when an armed citizen intervened.

Several shots were fired and both suspects were struck. The suspects fled the scene and were later located by police officers.

One of the suspects was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel and the other is currently being treated for their wounds by ER personnel.

The name of the deceased subject is not being released at this time, pending the notification of next of kin. The citizen who intervened remained on scene and after being interviewed by Detectives was released.

The incident is still under active investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Any further questions about the incident should be forwarded to 409-983-8624.