Jake's Fireworks attorneys allege government altered emails to support guilt in chemical trafficking case

A trial date in the case has been set for early 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The defense team for the owner of Jake’s Fireworks is taking aim at the federal government saying the government altered emails to make their client appear guilty.

The federal government alleges that the Nederland business acted as a front for Right Price Chemicals.

Jake Daughtry, along with 9 others, is being accused of running an elaborate chemical trafficking organization.

Jake’s Fireworks was raided by federal and local agents in July 2020. The federal government alleges Jake's was a front for Right Price Chemicals, a company alleged to have distributed BDO, commonly identified as a date-rape drug.

BDO is a chemical manufactured only for industrial or laboratory use as a floor stripper or vehicle wheel cleaner and is not intended for human consumption.

In court documents obtained by 12News, the defense team filed a motion saying "Multiple emails between a chemical distributor and Right Price Chemicals were altered in a way to support a finding of guilt on Defendant."

The newest court documents filed on behalf of Daughtry claim several emails had an added sentence and attachment in reference to a “Safety and Data Sheet.”

The defense team is asking for a transcript and evidence provided to the grand jury and believes there will be enough evidence to support the defense's request to dismiss the indictment.

There is no word on when a federal judge could rule on the motion.

A trial date has been set for early next year.

The Eastern District obtained a temporary restraining order under the Controlled Substances Act on July 13, 2020, on the grounds that Jake’s Fireworks was a drug-involved premises, according to U.S. Attorney Cox.

The July 13 temporary restraining order immediately shut down operations of the business and any further distribution of BDO and other chemicals by Jake Daughtry, Joe Daughtry, Sandra Daughtry, and Kip Daughtry.