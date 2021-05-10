Five injured when crane drops vehicle at Orange County steel mill

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening according to officials.

ROSE CITY, Texas — Five people were injured in an accident at an Orange County steel mill Tuesday morning.

The five were injured when a vehicle being moved by a crane at Optimus Steel in western Orange County was dropped Tuesday morning according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Two of the injured were taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital with leg and back injuries while three more were taken to the hospital by private vehicle according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening according to Carroll.

Optimus Steel is just across the Neches River from downtown Beaumont.

The mill produces wire rods, coiled rebar and steel billets according to it's website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.