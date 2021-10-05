Symphony of Southeast Texas celebrates 69th season with America's Got Talent finalist as guest host

The Symphony of Southeast Texas is excited to announce our first POPS concert of the season, From the Heart. The amazing Maestro Chelsea Tipton II will lead your SOST as Daniel Emmet joins the orchestra for a spectacular evening you won’t want to miss! As a top 10 finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Daniel Emmet won the hearts of America with his signature powerhouse vocals. Redefining what it means to be a crossover artist, Emmet possesses an addictive, intoxicatingly fresh voice that is unique; bursting with operatic power, yet mellowed by pop sensitivity, that once heard is never to be forgotten. Known for his wide range of expression that spans the musical genres from rock, to pop, to opera, all the while singing in seven languages, it is an experience that will leave you absolutely breathless. Season tickets are available now through October 30th. Prices range from $120-$275 depending on where you sit. This includes the 4 Classic Series concerts and the 2 Pops concerts. Single tickets went on sale September 1 and prices range from $34-$75 for this concert and are available at sost.org. Our deepest thanks go out to our show sponsor TOTAL Energies. Sponsors like this help the Symphony of Southeast Texas play a role in the education, entertainment, and cultural enrichment of all residents of Southeast Texas. The Symphony of Southeast Texas, embarking on its 69th season, is a regional, professional orchestra based in Beaumont, Texas. The Symphony performs a number of subscription concerts, educational programs and other concerts throughout Southeast Texas each year. SOST’s home base is the Julie Rogers Theatre in downtown Beaumont. The orchestra is composed of local musicians from the Beaumont vicinity, as well as many musicians from the Houston and Lake Charles areas. For information on SOST’s concerts this season, please check our website at www.sost.org or call the Symphony Office at (409) 892-2257.