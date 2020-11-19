Two Beaumont men charged with murder after online prostitution ruse to lure, rob clients turns deadly

The two have been additionally charged with murder after further investigation revealed that an aggravated robbery and shooting was committed by the same suspects.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department has charged two men with murder after their involvement in an aggravated robbery and shooting that occurred near a Beaumont apartment complex on Monday.

22-year-old Jacory Blue, of Beaumont, and 21-year-old Demarcus Powell, of Beaumont, were both arrested for an aggravated robbery that occurred on Monday Nov. 16 near the Timberlake Courts Apartments.

The two have each been additionally charged with murder Thursday after further investigation revealed that the aggravated robbery and shooting that occurred within minutes of each other were committed by the same suspects, according to a Beaumont Police news release.

During the investigation, Beaumont investigators discovered that Blue and Powell had conspired with two women suspects to post prostitution ads online in an effort to lure unsuspecting men to their location, according to a Beaumont Police news release.

Investigators said the male clients would contact the women by using a prostitution ad placed online. The women would set up a meeting place and when the men would arrive, Blue and Powell would rob them at gunpoint, records show.

At this point in the investigation, it appears that the victim of the aggravated robbery and the murder victim had both arrived at 125 IH-10 N as a result of this ruse, the release said.

On Monday, police said two men jumped in front of a driver on the I-10 feeder road and robbed a man at gunpoint. The two men took his cell phone and money.

Beaumont Police released more details Thursday regarding the investigation.

Investigators learned that the first aggravated robbery happened inside the apartment complex and not on the service road, according to a Beaumont Police news release.

Police initially said the robbery suspects left the scene of the robbery and headed toward the Timberlake Court Apartments, where a man was shot and killed shortly after the robbery.

The man who died was identified as Ron Guillory, 51, of Beaumont, according to Beuamont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

Beaumont Police said they believe after robbing the driver, the two suspects confronted Guillory in the parking lot of Timberlake Courts Apartments and tried to rob him, but he was armed.

Beaumont Police said detectives believe that there are other victims who have been robbed by this group of suspects who have not filed a police report.

Both Blue and Powell remain in the Jefferson County Jail on the aggravated robbery and murder charges. The investigation is on-going and additional suspects may be charged.

Full Beaumont Police Department news release 11/19/2020

Full original Beaumont Police Department news release 11/17/2020

On Monday, November 16, 2020, at 12:35 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in reference to an Aggravated Robbery that had occurred on the service road in front of 125 IH 10 N a short time earlier. When Officers arrived, the victim stated that he was traveling southbound on the service road, when two black males wearing hoodies and face coverings jumped into the roadway in front of his vehicle. The victim stopped his vehicle to avoid striking them. The suspects then brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects robbed him of his cell phone & money then fled on foot toward Timberlake Courts Apartments. Due to the fact that the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone, he drove home then called police.

At 12:18 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to Timberlake Courts Apartments (125 IH-10 N) in reference to multiple shots fired calls. When Officers arrived on scene, they located a victim in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The homicide victim has been identified as Ron Guillory, a 51 year old Beaumont resident.

At this time, Detectives believe that following the robbery on the service road, the suspects confronted Guillory in the parking lot of the apartment complex and attempted to rob him. It is believed that Guillory was armed with a handgun and discharged it when the suspects began robbing him. During the suspected robbery, one or more suspects fired shots, killing Guillory then fleeing on foot. Detectives found evidence on the Homicide scene that led them to an apartment at Timberlake Courts, where they located a suspect suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The suspect was taken into custody and is identified as Jacory Blue, a 22 year old Beaumont resident (pictured below with blue background)