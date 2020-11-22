Second homicide of day leaves one dead at Beaumont apartment complex

Investigators are at the scene in the 5000 block of Helbig at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another person has died Sunday after a second homicide in Beaumont.

Investigators are at the scene in the 5000 block of Helbig Road at Plymouth Village Apartments. A Beaumont Police Department spokesperson told 12News the shooting happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

The victim was killed on his birthday according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

One suspect is in police custody. Detectives are talking to witnesses at the scene.

Beaumont police officers have placed crime scene tape around the scene.

The identity of the person shot hasn't been released yet.

Police don't believe people living at the complex are in danger. Anyone who has information about either of Sunday's homicides is strongly encouraged to cooperate with police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.