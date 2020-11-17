Police in Orange called to reported shooting

One man has been taken to a hospital by ambulance

ORANGE, Texas — Officers from the Orange Police Department and EMTs with the Orange Fire Department were called Monday night to the scene of a reported shooting.

The 12News crew on scene confirms there was one injured man at the scene in the 400 block of Knox Avenue in Orange.

The man was taken by Acadian Ambulance to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas - St. Elizabeth.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.