Beaumont man indicted for murder, aggravated assault after 2021 shooting death of his wife

The family of Ashley Barlow said she was finally ready to leave her husband and was murdered because she wanted a divorce.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who is accused of murdering his wife in October of 2021 and shooting at another person was indicted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Terry Barlow, 53, is accused of murdering Ashley Barlow, 38, in late October of 2021. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a more than $1 million bond.

Terry Barlow had his original $1.5 million bond lowered in early December of 2021. Judge Raquel West lowered the bond on the murder charge from $1 million to $750,000 and lowered the bond on the assault charge from $500,000 to $400,000.

It happened on Oct. 23, 2021. Beaumont Police responded to the 600 block of Langham in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Ashley Barlow in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene told police Terry and Ashley Barlow were having an argument. Terry Barlow pulled out a gun and proceeded to drive away from the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The witness stated that Terry Barlow came back a short time later, chased Ashley Barlow, and shot at her multiple times. The witness was able to hide behind a nearby business.

Terry and Ashley Barlow were separated at the time of the fatal shooting. The family of the victim told 12News that she had endured 'years' of family violence at the hands of her husband.

The family of Ashley Barlow said she was ‘finally ready to break away from him,’ and that she was murdered because she wanted a divorce.

Terry Barlow left the scene but later turned himself in, according to the affidavit. He told detectives that he messed up, ruined his and his children's lives, and just wanted to make things right.

When questioned about the incident, Terry Barlow told police that he knew where his wife was because he placed a tracker on her vehicle. Terry Barlow suspected his wife was having an affair with the witness.

Terry Barlow told detectives he planned on taking his own life but that did not happen. The suspect stated he had his wife’s .380 handgun in his pocket and his Smith and Wesson .40 caliber.

Barlow told detectives he discarded his wife’s gun on Laurel Street, but he did not know where his gun was.

The entire incident was captured on a security camera system in the area. Surveillance footage from that day corroborated the witness' story.

Video from that day showed Ashley Barlow running from Terry Barlow and pleading for him to stop, according to the affidavit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

