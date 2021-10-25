Family member talks about what led up to fatal shooting of Beaumont woman

“All I have left of my sister is her children and I will raise them to her standards and let them know everyday how much their mother loved them.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — The sister of a woman shot and killed Saturday night in Beaumont is devastated after the loss of her 'best friend.'

Amanda Buck told 12News Ashley Barlow was a hard worker and had endured 'years' of family violence at the hands of her husband.

Investigators arrested Terry Barlow, Ashley's husband, after finding her at the scene with gunshot wounds according to a Beaumont Police Department news release. Another person at the scene was shot at but not injured.

Buck told 12News her sister was ‘finally ready to break away from him.’

Buck claims he murdered her because she wanted a divorce. She said there was nothing ‘in this world that she would not have done for myself or my children.’

“He took his children's mother from them and they were her life. She was was a hard worker and she persevered over the abuse to obtain a degree and give her children the best life possible,” Buck said. “All I have left of my sister is her children and I will raise them to her standards and let them know everyday how much their mother loved them.”

Police were called to the shooting in the 600 block of Langham Road on Saturday around 6 p.m.

Terry Barlow was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond is set at $1 million for the murder charge and $500,000 for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, jail records show.