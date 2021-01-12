Bond lowered for Beaumont man accused of murdering wife

Terry Bellini Barlow is charged with murder and aggravated assault-family violence in the death of Ashley Barlow. He's been in custody since Oct. 23.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man accused of killing his wife stood before Judge Raquel West Wednesday morning in the 252nd District Court seeking to get his $1.5 million bond lowered.

Terry Bellini Barlow is charged with murder and aggravated assault-family violence in the death of Ashley Barlow. He's been in custody since Oct. 23.

Luke Nichols with the Jefferson County District Attorney's office said the bond is reasonable considering the charges. He also noted he was concerned for the safety of witnesses.

Terry Barlow's defense attorney said he has no previous charges and noted that his client is in his 50's and not a physical threat.

Judge West lowered bond on the murder charge from $1 million to $750,000 and lowered bond in the assault charge from $500,000 to $400,000.

The judge told Terry Barlow that he is to have no communication with witnesses and children.

Police said Ashley Barlow was shot multiple times in the chest by her husband Terry Barlow in front of a Beaumont business.

He allegedly placed a GPS tracker on her car and discovered she was in the 600 block of Langham Road on Saturday, Oct. 23. He and his wife were separated, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect saw Ashley Barlow and a male witness at the scene. The witness told police that Terry Barlow was angry when he arrived and started arguing with Ashley Barlow.

According to documents, Terry Barlow displayed a gun during the dispute but ended up driving away. But Beaumont Police said he didn’t stay away long.

The document says video footage showed Terry Barlow returning to the scene, chasing Ashley Barlow and the witness while firing multiple shots.

The witness ran and hid behind a nearby business, according to the affidavit. Terry Barlow eventually caught up with his wife and police said he shot her multiple times in the chest.

The video footage captured audio of Ashley Barlow screaming and pleading for her husband to stop, according to police.

Ashley Barlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry Barlow fled the scene, but he later turned himself in to the police to speak with detectives. He said he wanted to make things right, according to the affidavit.

He told police he really messed up and that he ruined his life and his children’s life, the affidavit says.

Ashley Barlow’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and to support her two children.