Document reveals shocking evidence in case of Beaumont husband accused of shooting his wife

Ashley Barlow was shot multiple times in the chest by her husband Terry Barlow in front of a Beaumont business, police say.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A probable cause affidavit is revealing shocking details about what led up to the shooting death of a Beaumont wife.

Police said Ashley Barlow was shot multiple times in the chest by her husband Terry Barlow in front of a Beaumont business.

Police said he placed a GPS tracker on her car and discovered she was in the 600 block of Langham Road on Saturday, Oct. 23. He and his wife were separated, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect saw Ashley Barlow and a male witness at the scene. The witness told police that Terry Barlow was angry when he arrived and started arguing with Ashley Barlow.

According to documents, Terry Barlow displayed a gun during the dispute but ended up driving away. But Beaumont Police said he didn’t stay away long.

The document says video footage showed Terry Barlow returning to the scene, chasing Ashley Barlow and the witness while firing multiple shots.

The witness ran and hid behind a nearby business, according to the affidavit. Terry Barlow eventually caught up with his wife and police said he shot her multiple times in the chest.

The video footage captured audio of Ashley Barlow screaming and pleading for her husband to stop, according to police.

Ashley Barlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry Barlow fled the scene, but he later turned himself in to the police to speak with detectives. He said he wanted to make things right, according to the affidavit.

He told police he really messed up and that he ruined his life and his children’s life, the affidavit says.

Terry Barlow was charged with murder family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Ashley Barlow’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and to support her two children.