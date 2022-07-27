Beaumont man sentenced to 5 total years in prison for burglaries, aggravated robbery

Jerome Harris was first indicted March 2021 on burglary charges involving the theft of several Beaumont United High School band instruments.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old Beaumont man will spend the next five years behind bars after pleading guilty to three charges Wednesday.

Jerome Lee Harris, Jr. appeared before Judge Raquel West via Zoom.

Harris was sentenced to 12 months in state jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 12 months for burglary of a building and five years for aggravated robbery.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Three men were captured on surveillance video breaking into the school's gym on a Saturday in March 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The break-in was discovered by a school administrator.

During follow-up investigation, four band instruments were discovered to be missing according to the affidavit.

In December 2020, Beaumont ISD Police were told that a French horn believed to belong to the district was on display at Triangle Pawn on 11th Street in Beaumont, the affidavit said.

Beaumont ISD Police recovered the horn and learned that it was pawned by Harris.

Pawn shop records showed that Harris pawned the horn and used his Texas ID card in the process, according to the affidavit.

Harris pawned a total of four instruments and was paid $185 for them.

In December 2020 a GemeInhardt flute was also recovered.

Police also matched up images of Harris from his Texas ID and a Beaumont ISD school photo to the surveillance video of the burglary, according to the affidavit.