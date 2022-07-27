x
Police : TDCJ prisoner caught by Port Arthur Police after attempted escape

The attempted escape took place at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoner was caught by Port Arthur Police after he attempted to escape custody late Tuesday night. 

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News the attempted escape took place at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. The prisoner did not leave the premises. 

At this time, the details surrounding the attempted escape are unclear. 

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

