Little Cypress-Mauriceville football players involved in multi-vehicle crash while headed to practice

It happened on FM 1130 in Orange County around 7:20 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — DPS Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that involved Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD football players Wednesday morning.

It happened on FM 1130 in Orange County around 7:20 a.m.

A representative from LCM CISD confirmed that students were involved in the collision, but she did not yet know individual names.

She says the superintendent was headed out to the collision site.

“District personnel were saddened to learn of a car accident involving several LCM students who were headed to football practice early this morning. The students and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. We’re hoping for a swift and speedy recovery for all involved,” said Superintendent Stacey Brister.

A medical helicopter was on scene. There are no further details on what led to the accident at this time.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.