Beaumont man indicted, accused of stealing Beaumont United High School band instruments

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 19-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on burglary charges involving the theft of several Beaumont United High School band instruments in March 2020.

Jerome Lee Harris, Jr., 19, was arrested by Beaumont Independent School District Police on burglary of a building charges according to an indictment released Thursday.

Three men were captured on surveillance video breaking into the school's gym on a Saturday in March 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The break-in was discovered by a school administrator.

During follow-up investigation four band instruments were discovered to be missing according to the affidavit.

In December 2020 Beaumont ISD Police were told that a french horn believed to belong to the district was on display at Triangle Pawn on 11th Street in Beaumont the affidavit said.

Beaumont ISD POlice recovered the horn and learned that it was pawned by Harris

Pawn shop records showed that Harris pawned the horn and used his Texas ID card in the process according to the affidavit.

Harris pawned a total of four instruments and was paid $185 for them the affidavit said.

In December 2020 a GemeInhardt flute was also recovered.

Police also matched up images of Harris from his Texas ID and a Beaumont ISD school photo to the surveillance video of the burglary according to the affidavit.

