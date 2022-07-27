x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Beaumont Police searching for suspect accused of robbing convenience store clerks twice

During the second aggravated robbery, the suspect hit the clerk over the head with his handgun
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking the public's assistance in finding a suspect accused of robbing clerks at a Beaumont convivence store twice in 10 days.

The robberies happened at L&P Market at 2855 Washington Boulevard.

Police say the suspect is a slim male between 5 feet and 6 inches tall and 5 feet and 8 inches tall. The first aggravated robbery happened on July 14. The second one occurred on July 24, according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

During the second aggravated robbery, the suspect hit the clerk over the head with his handgun. The suspect wore the same blue and black jacket both times, had a black handgun and left running south.

Credit: BPD


If you have information that can help the investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

I.C.Y.M.I | Defamation trial for Infowars Host Alex Jones began Tuesday in Texas