Beaumont Police searching for suspect accused of robbing convenience store clerks twice

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking the public's assistance in finding a suspect accused of robbing clerks at a Beaumont convivence store twice in 10 days.

The robberies happened at L&P Market at 2855 Washington Boulevard.

Police say the suspect is a slim male between 5 feet and 6 inches tall and 5 feet and 8 inches tall. The first aggravated robbery happened on July 14. The second one occurred on July 24, according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

During the second aggravated robbery, the suspect hit the clerk over the head with his handgun. The suspect wore the same blue and black jacket both times, had a black handgun and left running south.



If you have information that can help the investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.