15-year-old certified as adult on murder charge after Avery Trace Apartment shooting

Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022. Judge Larry Thorne tells 12News White turns 16 on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult.

Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 12, 2022 newscast.)

Judge Larry Thorne certified the teen to stand trial as an adult on a murder charge in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at the Avery Trace Apartment complex.

On September 10, 2022, police responded to the 4100 block of FM 365 after receiving a call about a shooting shortly after 9 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim who had been shot. That victim was later identified as Jordan, a Port Arthur resident, according to a previous Port Arthur Police Department release.

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen pronounced Jordan dead at the scene.

Judge Thorne tells 12News he made the determination after a 90 minute hearing Thursday. The judge then arraigned White on a $200,000 dollar bond.

White will turn 16 in two days, according to the judge.

He remains in custody at Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center.

Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after the deadly shooting.

In response to the violent acts that have hurt the community, city leaders created a group called PA United and a class called Project Life Changers. The 15-year-old suspect was a former member of the class.

Jack Chatman is a pastor in Port Arthur, a member of PA United and a lead facilitator for Project Life Changers. He has made it his mission to make his community safer and change lives.

Pastor Chatman was disappointed to hear about the shooting because he was working with the accused teen.

"There's definitely a sting when it's anyone, but someone that young, 15 years old, what he doesn't know, but what we do know is he just destroyed his life," Pastor Chatman previously told 12News. "There's too many of us being followers, and we are following the wrong crowd. We are following the wrong advice."

Pastor Chatman believes the group's mission is more urgent than ever before.

"See that date, see that date on this paper,” Pastor Chatman said. “June 3, 2013, that's how long we've been doing this."

A class for Project Life Changers was held two days after the deadly shooting.

“The difference between success and failure is those of us who learn how to adapt and follow rules and those of us who kick against and rebel against rules,” Pastor Chatman said during the class. “That's just how it is."

The pastor believes this shooting will force the group to double down on its efforts.

"Very, this is 911, myself and Pastor Hopkins, who is the president of Project Life Changers, we say this is a 911 call," Pastor Chatman said.

From non-profit organizations to churches, and even district officials, Pastor Chatman has a group of mentors helping him in his fight to better the community.

"All we have to do is want to try, want to encourage, want to see something better for the community,” Joe Guillory, Port Arthur Independent School District trustee, said. “And we have to start with our children, and to answer your question, we have to start now. Because next week, it could be another shooting. It may be one tomorrow or one tonight, so yeah, it's urgent."

Community leaders feel the burden is not just on the children.

"The parents need some coping skills to handle children growing up in this culture," Pastor Chatman said. "The way that the American culture has our young men acting makes you scared to be successful. You do what's called self-sabotaging. You're crippling yourself."

Pastor Chatman believes it takes a village to raise a child and that change will require a community effort.