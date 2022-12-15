2 injured after shooting in Little Woodrow's parking lot late Wednesday night in Beaumont

Two people were taken by private vehicle to a Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot of a popular Beaumont bar.

Officers were sent to Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan Blvd after they received reports of shots being fired. The call was dispatched at 10:55 p.m. according to dispatch records.

Two people were taken by private vehicle to a Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to police. One of the people was then taken to a hospital in Houston police said.

"One second I was talking to friends the next everyone running behind the bar. I never heard anything which is the crazy part but a lot of other people heard several shots," Lauren Bebeau, of Beaumont, posted on Facebook from the bar.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any other information at this time.

Following the shooting multiple officers could be seen in the parking lot. Multiple evidence markers could also be seen placed on the ground in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

